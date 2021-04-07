The Punjab government has decided to impose a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am daily across the entire state till April 30 as the state is witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases.

The state has declared a slew of measures to combat the rise in cases. The state government has declared a ban on political, social and sports gatherings. Violators, including political leaders, will be booked under the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Act, the state government said.

It has put a cap on people allowed to attend funerals, cremations or weddings organised indoors and outdoors. Only 50 people can attend indoor functions, and 100 for outdoors.

The Punjab government has made masks compulsory for employees in government offices.

Along with these restrictions, the other restrictions imposed earlier which include the closure of schools and educational institutions will be in place till April 30.

Cinema halls will run at fifty per cent capacity. Not more than 10 people per shop at malls has been allowed.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, in his weekly review of the Covid situation, has expressed concerns over the high positivity and mortality rates in the state. He said, “Over 85 per cent cases in Punjab are of the UK strain, which is more contagious and virulent.”

Punjab is one of three states where a central team has been sent to monitor the situation.

Punjab has recorded 2,905 cases in the last 24 hours taking the state’s tally to 2,57,057 cases. The active cases of coronavirus rose to 25,913 and 62 fatalities took the toll to 7,216.