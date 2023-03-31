Punjab hikes compensation for crop loss due to nature’s fury

To safeguard interests of farmers during natural calamities, the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday gave nod for hiking the compensation due to nature’s fury by 25 per cent per acre.

Divulging more details a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said keeping in view the loss incurred by the farmers recently due to heavy rains, hailstorms and strong winds, the Cabinet has decided to enhance the relief amount from Rs 12,000 per acre to Rs 15,000 per acre for 76 to 100 per cent for loss of crops.

“This measure will give a healing touch to the affected farmers who will be able to get reasonable financial relief from the government. These relief rates will be applicable from 1 March 2023,” he said.

Keeping in view the larger public interest, the Cabinet also gave its consent to extend the exemption of 2.25 per cent stamp duty and fees to those registering their property by 30 April. Those opting for registration of land will now be exempted from one per cent additional stamp duty.

The Cabinet also gave approval for hiring 2574 Kisan Mitras and 108 field supervisors in the agriculture department. These Kisan Mitras and field supervisors will encourage the farmers to get out of the rut of wheat, paddy circle and cultivate less water guzzling crops like Cotton and Basmati.

The Cabinet gave its nod for formation of the Punjab Canal and Drainage Act-2023 to regulate and manage canals and drainage in the state. The main objective of this Act is to ensure hindrance free canal waters to farmers and land owners for irrigation purposes, maintenance, repair and timely cleanliness of canals, drainage and natural water courses. Apart from this, the Act will also provide a fair and transparent mechanism for redressal of grievances of water users and other regulatory restrictions against unnecessary wastage of water.