Punjab govt vows to make the state drug-free in three months

Announcing a crusade against the menace of drugs, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, on Friday, asked the commissioners of police, deputy commissioners, and senior superintendent of police to gear up to make the state drug-free in the coming three months.

Taking part in deliberations in a meeting with commissioners of police, deputy commissioners, and senior superintendent of police, the chief minister said it is a historic moment as the state government has adopted a zero tolerance policy towards drugs and is launching a crusade against this menace.

He said that the Punjab Police has a long and glorious history of tackling hostile law and order situations and hoped it would uphold its glorious tradition and make the state completely drug-free with the active support and cooperation of the general public.

The chief minister said there is no dearth of funds for this mission and assured fulsome support and cooperation to the police and civil administration for this noble cause. Preventive measures should be taken in the school and colleges so that youths do not fall prey to the scourge of drugs.

The supply line of drugs should be snapped and those selling the drugs should be put behind the bars adding, he said, adding that the state government would also ensure that the drug peddlers and their families do not get any sort of subsidy in terms of free power and water by the government so that it acts as a deterrent for the criminals.

The chief minister said that the necessary formalities will be finalised in this direction and if any further amendment to the NDPS Act is needed to ensure exemplary action against the drug peddlers, they will be flagged with the Union government.

He said that the war on drugs should be transformed into a mass social campaign for which the officers should plan a big action. Citing an example of Narangwal village where illegal property of a drug smuggler was razed on Thursday evening, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that a library will be constructed over the Shamlat land where the house was razed.

The chief minister said the place from where drugs were sold will be transformed into a place of knowledge sharing to make the youth aware against drug menace. He assured the field officers that they won’t face any problem in giving a severe blow to drug menace.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said Punjab had already won a war against militancy in the past and now also all the officers will play a major role in curbing the menace of drugs.

He said that war against drugs has to be won by planning and execution at the micro level for which the officers have to play a proactive role. The state government is already making concerted efforts to channelise the unbounded energy of youth in a positive manner. This is an extraordinary war and out of the box initiatives and steps are required.

The chief minister asked the Police officers, including the commissioners of police (CPs), and senior superintendent of police (SSPS), that within three months, there should be no availability of drugs and after a month of evaluation of each SSP will be made on progress in anti-drug programme in the district adding that all the officers will be accountable and action will be taken against non-performers.

He said registration of cases should be done against Drug Traffickers adding that ANTF has already supplied the list for this. Mann asked the officers to ensure that bails of arrested accused in big or intermediate quantity cases are opposed tooth and nail.

The CM also batted for timely submission of challans in NDPS cases along with on time submission of chemical reports in NDPS cases. He said that comprehensive inquiry and action in all cases of Drug overdose deaths in the districts should be undertaken. Bhagwant Singh Mann further said that intensive checking of vehicles to prevent ferrying of drugs both during day and nights should be ensured.

Dwelling on another issue, the chief minister directed strict action against the police officials involved in the consumption or promotion of drugs. Likewise, he said the property of the convicts in drug smuggling should be seized with immediate effect adding that 100 per cent properties should be seized in commercial quantity cases. Similarly, Mann asked that 100 per cent demolition should be done of illegal properties in commercial quantity cases.

He asked the CPs and SSPs to identify the drug hotspots and carry on CASO Operation every fortnight in every hotspot area and in the jails on a weekly basis. He also said that extensive domination drives day and night (24×7) should be carried in Hotspot areas with the focus on recoveries of Narcotics.

He also asked the DCs to ensure that SDMs and field officials visit the house of victims in case of drug overdose death and families of addicts in general to wipe out the menace. He also announced the introduction of courses against drug addiction in the School syllabus for which necessary steps will be taken by the Education department.

He further directed the DCs to ensure that the families of the addicts are provided counseling and support besides starting a massive outreach and mass contact program. He asked the DCs to coordinate the roles of School Education, Sports, Health, Employment and Skill Development Department at district level in effectively controlling the menace of drugs.