Punjab govt offices open at 7.30 am

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that ‘dawn of new era’ has taken place in the state with the change in the timings of government offices from 7:30 am to 2 pm from today to 15 July in a bid to reduce power consumption in the summer season.

Earlier, the state government offices were functioning between 9 am and 5 pm. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said this “unprecedented pro-people” initiative of changing office hours will save 350 Megawatts (MW) of power daily and about Rs 40 crore between 2 May and 15 July.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Mann, who arrived in his office at 7:28 am, said this decision has been taken after taking the consent of the majority of the stakeholders in a series of deliberations. He said this decision will act as a catalyst in saving the people from scorching heat that is expected to be witnessed in the coming months.

Mann said that it will enable a common man to do his work early in the morning without taking leave from his work. He said this will also facilitate the employees as they will be able to attend the social functions after the office hours.

The CM said employees will also be able to spend more time with their children who will also come home at the same time. He said this decision is likely to save 350 MW of power daily in government offices thereby curtailing the power expenditure of the government offices considerably.

Chief Minister Mann said that as per statistics of the state power company Punjab State Power Corporation, 1:30 pm to 4 pm is the peak hour of the power usage but as now the offices will be closed at 2 pm, so it will help in cutting power usage.

He said that on an average, Rs 16 crore to Rs 17 crore will be saved every month and the state government is expected to save Rs 40 crore to Rs 42 crore between 2 May and 15 July this year.

The CM said the new time table will also ensure that maximum sunlight is utilized in the government offices. He said that after July 15 the decision will be reviewed after taking feedback from all stakeholders, especially the common man. Mann said it will also help in managing the traffic movement efficiently.