Punjab Govt delegates powers to grant approval of building plans, completion certificate

In order to promote ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and give a boost to the economy and generate employment opportunities in the state, the Punjab government has delegated powers to grant approval of building plans and completion certificate for standalone industries to Directors, Factories.

Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Minister Aman Arora said the H&UD has delegated powers for approval of building plans and grant of completion certificate of standalone industries including compounding of standalone industries, outside MC Limit, to director of factories so that the industrialist need not to apply at two separate departments for getting the building plans of their factories approved.

The Minister said that now, the industrialist can apply for approval of building plans directly in the office of Director, Factories, Punjab. Since, the Change of Land Use Permission has already been waived off for industry, on the receipt of the application Director, Factories, will seek a parallel report from the District Town Planner (DTP) of the concerned district.

The approval of building plans for standalone industries will be issued by the Director of Factories adhering to Punjab Urban Planning and Development Building Rules, 2021. This way the single competent authority shall issue the approval of building plans, H&UD Minister Arora added.

Arora said that this was the long pending demand of industrialists of the state as they had to apply at two separate departments to get the building plans of their factory approved. This move will reduce the time limit for getting building plans approved and ease out the regulatory approvals for standalone industries, he added.

Arora said that this decision will go a long way to give fillip to the economy and investment, which will further help in generating more employment opportunities for the youth of the state.