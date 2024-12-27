Punjab Govt declares 7-day state mourning on demise of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh

The Punjab Government has declared seven day State mourning till January 1, 2025 on demise of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh.

An official spokesperson said that as per the letter of the Union Home Ministry, during this mourning period, no official celebrations would be held in the offices of the Punjab Government and the National Tricolour would be flown half mast.

Meanwhile, Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has expressed deep grief over the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

Paying tribute to Dr Singh, Sandhwan said that he was a great politician, visionary economist, renowned educationist, who served as Prime Minister of India for 10 consecutive years. He said that the country has lost a great leader.

Recalling the exemplary services rendered by Dr Manmohan Singh, Sandhwan said that Dr Singh, born on September 26, 1932 in village Gah, Pakistan, served as Prof of Panjab University, Chairman, Planning Commission of India, Governor, Reserve Bank of India, Finance Minister of India, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Prime Minister of India from 2004-2014.

He said that during the partition, his family had left Pakistan and settled in Amritsar. Dr Manmohan Singh was honoured with Padma Vibhushan in 1987.

The Speaker prayed before the almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give courage to the family to bear the loss.