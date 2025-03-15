Punjab govt constructing 1,000 ultra-modern anganwadi centres

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Punjab government is continuously working for the holistic development of women and children in the state. As part of this initiative, the government is constructing 1,000 ultra-modern anganwadi centres across Punjab, Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said on Saturday.

Providing further details, Dr Kaur stated that a budget of ₹100 crore has been allocated for the construction of these 1,000 anganwadi centres. She added that the cost of constructing each anganwadi centre would be ₹10 lakh.

Dr Kaur also mentioned that apart from constructing the buildings, the allocated funds are being utilised to furnish these centres. This includes flooring, painting, plumbing, electrification, and woodwork to ensure a fully functional and safe environment for children and women.

She added that the construction of these anganwadi centres is being carried out under the Rural Development Department. She further stated that while 111 anganwadi centres have been completed, work on the remaining ones is in progress.

Dr Kaur emphasised that to ensure timely completion and adherence to high-quality standards, a district-level committee has been formed for regular monitoring of these projects. This committee is actively overseeing the progress of the construction work.

The Punjab government remains committed to strengthening the infrastructure of anganwadi centres, which will significantly improve nutrition and early childhood care services across the state.