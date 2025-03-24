Punjab govt approves 16 adoption agencies

Baljit Kaur, Punjab, Punjab Govt, Approves, Adoption Centre

Social Security, Women, and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur announced on Monday that the state government has approved 16 adoption agencies, which will simplify and expedite the adoption process for prospective parents.

Advertisement

Providing further details, she said the government has created 176 new positions to ensure the welfare and rights of orphaned children. These employees will play a crucial role in making the adoption process hassle-free, faster, and completely transparent.

Advertisement

The Minister emphasized that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Punjab Government is committed to ensuring that every orphaned child finds a loving and secure home.

She added that continuous efforts are being made to uphold ethical standards in the adoption process and to provide every child with the facilities and opportunities they rightfully deserve.

Dr Baljit Kaur further stated that the current state government is dedicated to ensuring that orphaned and destitute children are placed in safe and nurturing families, enabling them to receive quality education and integrate into mainstream society.

She concluded by saying that this initiative is a significant step toward making Punjab a ‘Rangla Punjab.’ The state government will continue working to ensure that every child receives an ideal and loving life.