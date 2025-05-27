Punjab governor unveils AI-enabled property booking app

The real estate technology space is set to witness a paradigm shift with the unveiling of MrProptek, an AI-enabled property booking platform(app), by UT Administrator and Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria here on Tuesday.

The app has been created by a 23-year-old tricity tech prodigy Aagman Bhatia.

Advertisement

The governor said MrProptek is in sync with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote Digital India, Skill India, and Startup India. Kataria said, “It is a matter of pride for Chandigarh and Punjab that the world’s first such app has been designed, developed, and launched by a young and dynamic entrepreneur.”

Advertisement

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi our startup ecosystem has become one of the largest and most vibrant in the world. I appreciate the efforts of the young entrepreneur to become a job provider through the app. This is something which we should focus on to realize PM Modi’s dream of making India a developed nation by 2047,” he said.