Punjab: Gangster injured in retaliatory fire while trying to flee police custody, pistol recovered

In a major action by the SAS Nagar Police and Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) amidst the ongoing fight against organised crime launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, gangster Malkiat alias Maxi sustained bullet injury on his left leg while unsuccessfully attempting to escape from the police custody near Ghaggar bridge on Zirakpur-Ambala Highway in Dera Bassi, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Saturday.

Police said that gangster Maxi, a native of village Rodala in Rajasansi Amritsar, is an operative of foreign-based terrorist Goldy Brar and gangster Goldy Dhillon and was operating an extortion racket on their behalf. Recently, Maxi and his accomplice identified as Sandeep alias Deep were arrested by the Patiala Police in Arms Act case, subsequently, both were brought on production warrant from Patiala Jail by SAS Nagar Police on Friday, in an extortion case wherein accused persons had targeted Mohali-based property dealer and demanded Rs 50 lakh extortion money in January 2025.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that following the disclosures of Maxi, a Police team led by DSP Dera Bassi Bikramjit Singh Brar was taking him for recovery of weapon, a .32 Calibre Pistol, that he confessed to have concealed at an isolated place at Zirakpur-Ambala Highway, intending to harm the victim property dealer.

“Upon reaching the location, the accused opened fire at the police team in an attempt to flee from the custody, in self-defence and retaliatory fire by the police team, Maxi sustained a bullet injury in his left leg fire and has been shifted to Civil Hospital, Mohali for medical treatment,” he said.

The DGP said that the weapon along with three cartridges and two used/empty casings has been recovered from his possession. Sharing more details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) SAS Nagar Deepak Pareek said that the arrested accused has a criminal history with cases pertaining to extortion and arms act registered against him. Further investigations are on, he added.

A fresh case FIR no. 46 dated 01/03/2025 has been registered under Sections 109, 132, 221 and 262 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station Dera Bassi in SAS Nagar.