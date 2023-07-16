Punjab: Four Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang members held in Bathinda

Four persons, allegedly associated with the Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were arrested in Bathinda, police said here on Sunday.

The police also recovered from 270 grams of heroin and a weapon from the accused on Saturday. “Four members associated with the Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested by Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Bathinda Police yesterday. 270 grams of heroin, 1 weapon were recovered from them,” Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gulneet Khurana said.

The police officer said that the accused used to bring drugs from Pakistan with the help of a drone.

Advertisement

“During the probe, the accused revealed that they used to bring drugs from Pakistan with the help of a drone,” the SSP added.

Earlier on Friday, the AGTF, in a similar joint operation with Bathinda Police, arrested one of the aides of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar with his three operatives.

“In a major breakthrough against trans-border illegal arms smuggling networks, AGTF, in a joint operation with Bathinda Police, arrested Baljinder Singh alias Bindri, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gangs, along with his three operatives,” Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav had said in a tweet.

DGP Yadav also informed that there are a number of cases related to extortion, kidnapping, and the arms and NDPS Act registered against the accused.

“They have a criminal history with a number of cases registered against them, related to extortion, kidnapping, arms, and the NDPS Act. During the preliminary investigation, Bindri revealed that he used drones to smuggle arms and narcotics via the Indo-Pak border,” he said.

Informing about the recoveries, the DGP said that one Chinese pistol and five live cartridges, along with 270 gm of heroin and one car, had been recovered.

“Punjab Police India is fully committed to destroying narcotics and illegal arms networks as per the directions of CM Bhagwant Mann,” DGP Yadav added.