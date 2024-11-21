Logo

# India

Punjab: Five veterinary officers dismissed

In a bold move to address negligence and absenteeism, Punjab Animal Husbandry Department on Thursday terminated the services of five veterinary officers with immediate effect.

Statesman News Service | Chandigarh | November 21, 2024 10:18 pm

[Representational Photo : iStock]

Following the directives of Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Principal Secretary of the department, Rahul Bhandari, has issued an order to dismiss the services of five veterinary officers Dr Gurpreet Singh, Dr Anupreet Kaur, Dr Arshdeep Singh, Dr Jagdeep Singh and Dr Harmanpreet Singh Bal, who were posted in different districts across the state.

Bhandari stated that these veterinary officers had been absent from duty for the past three to five years.

The Minister categorically stated that strict action will be taken against officials who have been absent from duty without proper leave approval. Such negligent behaviour will not be tolerated at all, he said.

