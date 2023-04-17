Punjab DGP promotes SI for taking on drug smugglers, gangsters

Recognising his extraordinary dedication towards duty, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Monday promoted a sub-inspector, Jagjiwan Ram, to the local rank of Inspector.

Call it his expertise, experience or a vigil eye, anti-social elements including drug smugglers could not get away from the naka being headed by Khanna Police Anti-Narcotic Cell In-charge Jagjiwan Ram, said an official spokesperson.

Jagjiwan Ram has got as many as 145 first information reports (FIRs) registered mostly under the Arms Act and NDPS act in just one year.

These FIRs led to the effective recovery of 6.8 kilogram (kg) heroin, 77.5 kg opium, 8 quintals poppy husk, 5.8 kg Charas, 79 kg Ganja, 2.39 lakh intoxicant tablets, 50 pistols, one rifle, worth Rs 4.74 Crore, fake Indian currency worth Rs 1.39 lakh fake currency, four kg gold and 213kg silver.

Apart from this, Jagjiwan was also a man behind unearthing the illegal liquor distillery plant running at the premises of rice sheller in Baho Majra village in Khanna, the spokesperson said. The DGP, accompanied by special DGP (law and prder) Arpit Shukla and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khanna Amneet Kondal, while symbolically pinning the star on the shoulders of Jagjiwan Ram, wished him good luck.

“The added star on your shoulders comes with a bigger responsibility,” he said, while encouraging the newly promoted Inspector to work harder and perform with dedication, sincerity, and honesty. Special DGP Arpit Shukla termed Insp Jagjiwan Ram as a role model for the 80000 strong police force and exhorted all the field police staff members to do their duty selflessly and with full devotion to make Punjab a crime-free and drug-free state.

SSP Khanna said that the quality of Jagjiwan Ram is that he always remains available for the duty and he does not have any fixed time to conduct special nakas. “Jagjiwan could be seen conducting nakas even during the odd hours and he could detect the anti-social elements from their movement, facial expressions and body language,” she said.

Inspector Jagjiwan Ram, while thanking the DGP Punjab and special DGP for recognising his services said that he has fully devoted himself for the service of the nation. Jagjiwan had joined the Police force as a constable in 1991, and was promoted as an ASI in 2013, followed by SI in 2021.