Punjab Congress’ ‘No’ to alliance with AAP for LS polls

The Punjab unit of the Congress Party has said that they have no intention to have any alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in times to come, especially for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

Deputy CLP Leader Rajkumar Chabbewal said here on Thursday that the party’s communication to the high command in Delhi is clear: “The people of Punjab do not support an alliance between Congress and AAP. For the Congress to prevail, such an alliance must be avoided. The same has been conveyed to the high command in Delhi as well.”

Endorsing the decision, Party’s working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu said, “The residents of Punjab are the backbone of our party. Our campaign against the failed rule of AAP is a testament to our commitment to fight for a better Punjab. I believe there can be no alliance between Congress and AAP in Punjab.”

Leader of Opposition in the state Partap Singh Bajwa underscored the repercussions of the two-year tenure under the AAP government, emphasising, “The AAP governance over the past two years has resulted in the erosion of the vitality and vibrancy of our state.”

He said, “The AAP government in Punjab is working as BJP’s ‘B-Team’ and poses a serious threat to the well-being of our state, making it imperative for us to disassociate from any mentions of an affiliation with AAP.”

Congress leader Pargat Singh said, “Any talk of alliance between Congress and AAP are vehemently condemned as we’re against this B-Team of BJP.”