Punjab CM vows stern action against drug kingpins

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday declared that after initiating action against small-time drug smugglers, it is now the turn of the “Jarnails”—the big players—to face the consequences of their involvement in the drug trade.

Speaking to the media at his official residence, the Chief Minister reiterated his government’s policy of zero tolerance toward drugs and those powerful individuals who have either patronized or participated in the illicit trade.

He emphasized that while small-time smugglers acted merely as distributors, the real masterminds, who run extensive drug networks, have long evaded accountability.

“Now, their time is up,” Mann asserted. “No matter how influential they are, those involved in the drug trade will not be spared.”

The Chief Minister noted that the government has already jailed many small-scale, area-specific smugglers.

“The Aam Aadmi Party had promised that the perpetrators of this heinous crime would be brought to justice. That promise is being fulfilled,” he said, adding that the ongoing crackdown has severely disrupted the operations of drug cartels.

The CM also revealed that substantial evidence has been gathered against those arrested, including records of significant hawala transactions, which he termed “the final nail in their coffin.” He promised exemplary action to deter others and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to bringing all offenders to justice.

Highlighting the success of the state’s “Yudh Nasheyan De Virudh” (War Against Drugs) campaign, Mann noted that many traffickers have already fled Punjab. He said the campaign has transformed into a mass movement, receiving widespread public support.

The Chief Minister praised village panchayats for passing resolutions against drug abuse, calling it a positive step toward eradicating the menace from the state.

Commenting on the arrest of Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, Mann stated that cross-party support for Majithia indicates the existence of a political nexus shielding drug smugglers.

The Chief Minister added that 29 mobile phones, eight laptops, and other crucial evidence were recovered from Majithia’s residence.

“His arrest has exposed the unholy alliance among traditional political parties on the drug issue. Their actions have devastated Punjab,” Mann said. He warned that more prominent political figures would soon face arrest and that their properties would either be confiscated or demolished.

“Every link in the chain of drug money, both upstream and downstream, is being thoroughly investigated,” the Chief Minister said, adding that those who have amassed wealth by supporting illegal activities will be held accountable.

Dismissing allegations of political vendetta, Mann asserted that all actions have been taken in accordance with the law.

“How can it be political vendetta when the people of Punjab have overwhelmingly rejected the opposition?” he asked. “The opposition is merely trying to politicize the issue in a desperate attempt to shield itself. But the people of the state are aware of the dubious character of these leaders, and all such efforts will prove futile.”