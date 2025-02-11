Punjab CM greets people on Parkash Utsav of Sri Guru Ravi Dass

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday extended his warm greetings to the people of the state on 648th Parkash Utsav of Sri Guru Ravidass.

In a message the Chief Minister said that Sri Guru Ravidass ji preached us the ideology of love, compassion, mutual tolerance, universal brotherhood and humanity through his philosophy.

He said that Sri Guru Ravidass ji made concerted efforts for bringing social equality thereby eradicating the evil of casteism from the society.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the life and teachings of Sri Guru Ravidass Ji continue to guide humanity towards carving out an egalitarian society.

The Chief Minister said that Sri Guru Ravidass Ji, a great spiritual ambassador and messiah of the poor and unprivileged sections of the society taught us to lead a virtuous and noble life.

He further stated that Sri Guru Ravidass ji propagated the values of humanism through his teachings which are still relevant in the present materialistic world.

Mann also appealed the people to celebrate the ‘Parkash Utsav’ of Guru Ravidass Ji in unison by rising above the petty considerations of caste, colour and creed.