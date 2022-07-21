Punjab CM congratulates police for gunning down Moosewala killers

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday congratulated the state police force and the Anti-Gangster Task Force for successfully executing an operation against gangsters in the state.

In a major police crackdown on Wednesday, two sharpshooters — Jagroop Rupa and Manpreet Manu — involved in the killing of famed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala were shot dead by Punjab Police on the outskirts of Amritsar close to the India-Pakistan border.

The operation was carried out by the Anti-Gangster Task Force at Bhakna village close to the Attari border, where the two sharpshooters were holed up.

In a statement issued here, Mann said the government has launched a decisive war against gangsters and anti-social elements in the state.

He said as per the commitment of the state government, the police have achieved a major success in the anti-gangster operation near Amritsar.

Mann congratulated all the police officers who made this operation a success, adding that the police have upheld their professional commitment to safeguard the lives of the people.

The Chief Minister also said that the government is according top priority to wiping out the scourge of gangsters and drugs from the state.