Punjab CM, Arvind Kejriwal inaugurate state’s first ultra-modern 15 MGD sewage treatment plant in Mohali

In a path-breaking initiative, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Aam Aadmi Party’s National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday dedicated an ultra-modern Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) with a capacity of 15 MGD (Million Gallons per Day) and costing ₹145.26 crore, to the people of the state.

Interacting with the media after the inauguration, Chief Minister Mann said that the latest technology has been used in the construction of the plant, and similar projects will soon be replicated across other parts of the state. He emphasized that the goal is to conserve Punjab’s precious water resources by ensuring the optimal utilization of wastewater.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government is making earnest efforts to conserve water for future generations. He pointed out that traditional leaders often ignored critical issues like water, air, and land because these did not translate into votes, leading to the pollution and degradation of natural resources and causing irreparable damage to society.

However, Mann affirmed that since the formation of the AAP government in Punjab, concrete steps have been taken to protect the environment, rejuvenate the canal system, and adopt other exemplary measures for societal welfare. He emphasized that the state is committed to using the best available technology to treat water and preserve this vital resource.

Mann further acknowledged the contributions of Arvind Kejriwal, describing him as a visionary leader whose governance in Delhi has become a model. He said Punjab is benefitting immensely from Kejriwal’s experience and congratulated the officers involved in the project for its successful execution, calling it a milestone toward building a progressive Punjab.

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal expressed pride and satisfaction over the inauguration of the upgraded STP at Sector 83, Mohali. He noted that the plant’s capacity has been expanded from 10 MGD to 15 MGD at a total cost of ₹145.26 crore under the leadership of CM Bhagwant Mann.

Kejriwal announced that the state will undergo a major facelift over the next few months in a mission-mode approach. A comprehensive roadmap has been prepared to drive urban development, and starting this December, 166 cities across Punjab will receive upgraded water supply, sewerage systems, cleanliness initiatives, roads, street lighting, and STPs.

He highlighted that the STP in Mohali has been upgraded with Advanced Nutrient Removal Technology. Additionally, a 5 MGD capacity Ultra Filtration Tertiary Treatment Plant has been installed, the first of its kind in Punjab. The treated water will be utilized for irrigation, road cleaning, toilet flushing, and other municipal purposes, reducing reliance on freshwater and conserving underground resources.

To further reduce the plant’s carbon footprint, Kejriwal revealed that a 1 MW solar power plant has been installed on-site. He added that the facility has been developed by GMADA (Greater Mohali Area Development Authority) using a scientific and future-ready approach, keeping in mind Mohali’s projected population growth and urban expansion over the next 20 years.