Punjab Cabinet approves progressive land pooling policy to empower farmers and drive planned development

In a landmark move to drive planned and sustainable development, the Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, on Monday approved the introduction of a new and progressive Land Pooling Policy in the state.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Council of Ministers held at the Chief Minister’s official residence.

A spokesperson from the Chief Minister’s Office stated that the new policy aims to involve landowners, developers, and companies as key stakeholders in the development process, thereby increasing interest in land pooling.

The policy has been rationalized to significantly benefit small and marginal farmers by offering them multiple options, encouraging group housing projects and structured development, ultimately serving the interests of the common citizen.

The policy is expected to be a game changer, offering major benefits to farmers. For the first time, complete autonomy rests with the farmers. There will be no forced acquisition, and farmers will have 100 per cent freedom to decide whether or not to participate. They may continue farming on their land or choose to pool it voluntarily.

As per the policy, no action will be taken without the farmer’s written consent (NOC); land will be pooled directly with the government, not private developers, and the government will fully develop the pooled land, including essential infrastructure such as roads, electricity, water supply, sewerage, street lighting, and parks.

Similarly, developed plots will be returned to the farmers and will be worth up to four times the original market value. Farmers will receive written entitlements clearly stating their rights. Each participating farmer can receive two developed plots of 500 square yards each, with full freedom to retain or sell.

Additionally, the policy includes a partnership model where, for example, a farmer contributing nine acres will receive three acres of developed group housing land. If multiple farmers collectively pool 50 acres, they will receive 30 acres of fully developed land in return.

Importantly, this policy ensures an end to exploitation by private developers and a complete ban on illegal colonies, effectively dismantling the influence of land mafias.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal for conditional partial surrender and cancellation of licenses issued under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA), 1995. This includes partial cancellation of approvals granted to industrial park projects.

To boost revenue and reduce defaults, the Cabinet approved incentives for allottees and bidders of residential, commercial, and other property plots who opt for lump sum payments. A 15 per cent discount will be offered on the plot cost for those paying 75 per cent of the total amount upfront.

To further the state’s development and generate revenue, the Cabinet approved a hike in External Development Charges (EDC), Change of Land Use Charges (CLU), and License Fees (LF). These are applicable to real estate developers under the PAPRA Act and the Punjab Government’s Mega Project Policy.