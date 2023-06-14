Punjab assures 24-hour power to domestic, 8-hour to farm consumers

Amid reports of outages across state, Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday said adequate power arrangements have been made to ensure 24-hour power supply to the domestic consumers in the state during summer.

The minister assured uninterrupted eight-hour daily supply to farmers during this paddy season. He said the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is in a position to meet 14150 megawatt (MW) of demand and it will be able to meet 15350 MW demand by utilising remaining 1200 MW transmission capacity.

Singh said the import capacity (available transfer capability limit) of Punjab from outside Punjab has been enhanced to 8800 MW which is likely to be enhanced in a day or two to 9000 MW.

“With around 6400 MW generation within state and 4800 MW share of state in Centre sector and BBMB plants and 2950 MW of short term arrangements, 7750 MW of arrangements from outside state on short term basis PSPCL is in position to meet 14150 MW of demand”, said the minister said.

He said by utilising the remaining 1200 MW transmission capacity PSPCL will be able to meet 15350 MW demand. He said the remaining transmission capacity will be booked by procuring power from open market through exchanges on real time demand availability gap basis, if required.

Singh said recently a series of heavy storms hit various areas of Punjab causing severe damage to the power transmission and distribution infrastructure of the state. “Storms resulted in damage of around 8150 poles, 1839 transformers and around 73 kilometer of conductor, with total financial loss assessed at around Rs 16.5 crore”, he added.