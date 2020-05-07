The Punjab government has decided to declare summer vacation in government colleges and universities in the state from May 15 to June 15 in view of the Coronavirus lockdown, Minister for Higher Education and Languages Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa informed on Thursday.

Earlier on April 29, Punjab had announced the extension of state curfew by two more weeks post May 3 in the wake of growing number of Coronavirus cases even before the Central government announced the extension of nationwide lockdown till May 17.

Even before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown till May 3, Punjab government had announced its decision of going with a state curfew till May 1 with effect from April 10.

The chief minister had noted that predictions by health experts about the spread of the pandemic are “horrendous and frightening”.

Meanwhile, the lockdown in the state has lifted for farmers in view of the harvest season.

Punjab has so far recorded 1,516 cases of Coronavirus and 27 deaths.

The Coronavirus tally in India crossed the 50,000 mark to stand at 52,952 on Thursday, with over 3,500 cases reported since Wednesday. The death toll in the country reached 1,783.