Punjab: 4,474 govt buildings equipped with rooftop solar panels

The Punjab government has installed rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) panels on 4,474 government buildings and has set a target to add 20 MW of solar power by installing more rooftop solar PV panels on government buildings during the FY 2025-26 to reduce its reliance on conventional energy sources and thereby decarbonise the power sector.

Sharing this information on Sunday, Punjab New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora informed that the rooftop solar PV power panels installed on 4,474 government buildings by December 2024 with a capacity of 34 MW are generating over 4.9 crore units of electricity annually.

He further said that these grid-connected rooftop solar (PV) panels generate electricity at the consumer point, which helps reduce network losses in distribution. The electricity generated also aids in bridging the demand and supply gap, enabling PSPCL to meet its renewable purchase obligation targets as specified by the Electricity Regulatory Commissions. This grid-connected system produces power during the daytime and feeds excess electricity back into the grid.

The Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led AAP government has been making consistent efforts to bolster the clean energy infrastructure to provide a cleaner environment for the people of the state. This ambitious initiative is expected to play a crucial role in decarbonising the power sector, as solar (PV) technology has become the most favoured source of renewable energy due to its various advantages.

The Solar PV systems being environment-friendly help reduce greenhouse gas emissions for combating climate change. By harnessing solar energy, the state government aims to decrease reliance on fossil fuels and thereby promote sustainable energy practices besides enhancing energy efficiency leading to significant cost savings in electricity bills. It also supports local economies by creating job opportunities in the renewable energy sector, he said.