Pune: Two detained in bike theft case, probe underway to investigate potential terror angle

Two persons have been detained by Pune police in connection with a bike theft case, the police said. The accused are currently being interrogated by the police and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

The police department has also involved officials from the ATS to investigate a potential terror-related angle to the case. When asked about the investigation, a senior police official said, “We are thoroughly looking into the matter from all possible perspectives. No further information can be disclosed at this time due to the ongoing probe.”

Earlier in March, the Mapusa police arrested three persons in a theft case involving a two-wheeler. The arrested persons were identified as Prajyot Prakash Chari (34), Shahid Siddique (29) and Sandesh Bhagwan (27).

“Kalim Mulla had lodged his complaint that on February 25 at around 4.30 am early morning, some unknown Persons stole away his two-wheeler parked in front of his garage,” SDPO Mapusa Jivba Dalvi had said.

Advertisement

The SDPO further mentioned that during the course of the investigation, all three accused were arrested. The police had also seized properties worth Rs 5,00,000.

“Police have seized various vehicle parts from the accused persons such as goods carrier vehicle, fuel tanks of motorcycles, and three motorcycles. All the seized properties are worth Rs 5,00,000,” the police had said.