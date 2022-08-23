Pulwama Martyr’s wife cheated of Rs 20 lakh, waited 11 months for FIR

The wife of a martyr CRPF sub-inspector, who was martyred in Pulwama, Kashmir terrorist attack has been defrauded of Rs. 20 lakh by a jewellery showroom owner.

This is the same amount which she received from the government after the martyrdom of her husband.

The incident is said to have happened in the area of Neb Sarai, South Delhi, where the accused duped her in the name of investment in gold.

Its even shocking to know that, it took her 11 long months to get an FIR registered, which includes sections of cheating and threatening to kill.

However, the accused has not been arrested in the matter yet.

According to the information, the victim named Neetu Singh, who belongs to Jaunpur, Uttar pradesh, resides in the area of Khanpur, South Delhi with her two minor children.

Her husband Sanjay Singh was a Sub Inspector in CRPF and was posted in Kashmir. In 2016, terrorists carried out an attack on CRPF personnels in Pampore, Pulwama, in which eight soldiers including Sanjay Singh were martyred.

After the martyrdom of the soldiers, the government gave financial help to the families.

According to the victim Neetu Singh, she had received 20 lakh rupees from the government.

The victim said that there was a showroom named Blue Star Jeweller in the area of Deoli. The owner namely Kushal Kanwar induced her to invest in gold to get more profit than keeping the money deposited in bank.

Taking the victim into confidence, Kushal Kanwar transferred the money to his account but did not give any return for a year.

When the victim asked him about the same, he informed her that the invested amount has been reduced, since the price of gold has fallen. When asked to return her Rs. 20 lakh, he started making excuses.

Meanwhile, he shifted his showroom to Malviya Nagar. The victim claimed that when she along with her brother-in-law went to his showroom to ask for their money back, he threatened them and drove them away.

Sudhir Singh, the brother-in-law of the victim, said that a complaint in the matter was made to the local police in September 2021, but nothing was done initially. He went to the police station several times, even met DCP South and other senior police official, but didn’t get any help.

However, after about 11 months of continuous effort, an FIR got registered at the Neb Sarai police station on August 19.