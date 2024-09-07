Puja Khedkar discharged, found ineligible for IAS exam: Order

The Central government has discharged Puja Khedkar, IAS probationer (MH 2023) from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) with immediate effect as an inquiry found she had availed of more chances available to her under her category, and was therefore ineligible to be recruited to the IAS.

The order said “she was ineligible to be recruited to the Indian Administrative Service. The Central Government by an order dated 06.09.2024 discharges Ms. Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, IAS Probationer (MH:2023), from the Indian Administrative Service under Rule 12 of IAS (Probation) Rules, 1954, with immediate effect.”

The order said the inquiry was ordered after reports emerged that she may have been ineligible to be a candidate for the Civil Services Examination (CSE), 2022, and previous CSEs.

The order said: “As reports emerged that Ms Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, IAS Probationer (MH:2023) may have been ineligible to be a candidate at the Civil Services Examination (CSE)-2022 and previous CSEs, a single member Committee was constituted on 11.07.2024 to verify her candidature claims.”

“The single member Committee submitted its reports on 24.07.2024. Taking note of the findings and conclusions of single member Committee report, Government proceeded for a summary enquiry according to the provisions of Rule 12 of IAS (Probation) Rules, 1954, including giving Ms Khedkar a reasonable opportunity,” the order said.

“It is seen that Ms Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, IAS Probationer (MH:2023) had applied and appeared for the CSE between 2012 and 2023. As per the information submitted by Ms. Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, IAS Probationer (MH:2023) herself in her Civil Services Examination (CSE) application forms between CSE-2012 to CSE-2023, it is seen that she had availed more attempts at the Civil Services Examination than the maximum permissible number of nine (9) attempts in her claimed category (OBC and PwBD), which she had exhausted by attempting the Civil Services Examinations between 2012 and 2020 i.e., prior to the CSE-2022 itself,” the order said.

“Rule 3 of CSE Rules 2022 prescribed the maximum number of attempts permissible to a candidate belonging to various categories. For an OBC and PwBD it is nine (09) attempts,” the order said.

The order said “Rule 12 of IAS (Probation) Rules, 1954, provides for discharge on ground of a probationer having been found to be ineligible to be recruited to the Service.

“After holding a summary enquiry, it was seen that Ms. Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, IAS Probationer (MH:2023), was ineligible to be a candidate at the CSE-2022, which was the year of her selection and appointment to the IAS,” the order said.

