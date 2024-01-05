Providing jobs to the needy top priority: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has instructed officials to chalk out an action plan to generate employment opportunities in various sectors like tourism, forestry, minerals, industry, and the service sector. He said that providing jobs to the needy is the top priority of the state government.

Addressing a high-level review meeting on the status of development works in the state’s Gwalior division, the CM emphasised that the Gwalior region has immense tourism potential. Stressing the need for employment-driven planning, he underscored the necessity for determined and focused efforts in the tourism sector.

Yadav said that large-scale job fairs must be organised at divisional levels. He directed officials to encourage entrepreneurs to set up their businesses in the region and provide jobs to local people.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure that no one sleeps in the open during the harsh winter conditions across the state. He emphasised the imperative need to set up night shelters and urged officials to engage social organisations for the requisite support in this endeavour.

Yadav also asked officials to earmark land for constructing police stations and police posts across the state.

The CM clarified that the state government has not banned the sale of meat and fish anywhere but has certainly banned their sale in open and unhygienic conditions.