Protests in Ladakh in support of full statehood demand

Massive protests were held on Wednesday across the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh in support of a demand for full statehood for the cold and desert region and constitutional safeguards under the 6th Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

All political and social organisations, except the BJP, participated in these massive but peaceful protests that were organised in the Buddhist dominated Leh by the Leh Apex Body(LAB) and in the Shia Muslim dominated Kargil by the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) that are amalgam of all political and social organisations.

This is for the first time that the Buddhists and Shia Muslims of Ladakh joined hands to launch an agitation in support of their four main demands that include full statehood for Ladakh, Constitutional safeguards, additional Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seats and early recruitment process for unemployed youth.

Hundreds of people marched from Hussaaini Park to Lal Chowk in Kargil and from NDS Stadium to Polo Ground in Leh raising slogans and asking Home Minister Amit Shah to concede their demands. The protestors said they were seeking their rights and not begging for anything.

Top political leaders of Leh and Kargil, Thuptsan Chhewang (former MP), Chering Dorjay Lakrook, Qamar Ali Akhoon and Haji Asgar Ali Karbalaie were among those who addressed the rallies.

Ladakh was carved out as a separate UT out of Jammu and Kashmir state in August 2019 after which Ladakhis have been demanding statehood and more constitutional guarantees that they enjoyed under Article 370 that stands scrapped.

The LAB and KDA have accused the Modi government of ignoring their “genuine demands” that has annoyed Ladakhis.

BJP that initially was part of the alliance, later pulled out. The Ladakh Buddhist Association has been supporting these demands. The centre had made efforts to resolve the issue but certain roadblocks came during talks.

Such unrest in Ladakh is being seen with concern as the UT on its Line of Actual Control (LAC) was witnessing a prolonged standoff between militaries of India and China.

The core committee of LAB and KDA is expected to further intensify the agitation even during the harsh winters when Ladakh is covered under thick sheet of snow.