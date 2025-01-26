“Protecting Constitution, adhering to its principles is of utmost importance”: Mallikarjun Kharge on 76th Republic Day

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasised the importance of protecting the Constitution and adhering to its principles as India celebrates its 76th Republic Day on Sunday.

Kharge unfurled the national flag in Bengaluru, accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Addressing the event, Kharge highlighted India’s respect and recognition as a nation, attributing it to the Constitution and its values. He acknowledged the contributions of the Congress Party, Dr Ambedkar, and Pandit Nehru in preserving the country’s independence.

“We are celebrating the 76th Republic Day. Protecting the Constitution and adhering to its principles is of utmost importance… It is due to the Constitution and its values that we have gained respect and recognition as a nation. People come to our doorsteps to seek votes–this is the contribution of the Congress Party, Dr. Ambedkar, and Pandit Nehru. Their efforts have enabled us to preserve the independence of this country,” Kharge stated.

The event was marked by the cultural songs and party leaders involved in the festivities of the Republic Day celebration.

Kharge also criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah, for insulting the Constitution and its creators. He expressed concerns about the country’s economic decline, slipping from fourth to fifth position globally.

The Congress President urged everyone to work towards protecting the Constitution, invoking slogans like Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, and Jai Samvidhan. He announced his visit to Indore, where he will conduct a meeting at Dr Ambedkar’s birthplace to discuss the importance of protecting the Constitution.

He further said, "Key leaders of our country, like Amit Shah, insult the Constitution and its creators. When I was in the Rajya Sabha, they said, 'You always talk about Ambedkar. If you had taken God's name instead, you would have reached heaven by now.' These people have contributed nothing to the country. PM Modi claims to strengthen the economy and elevate the country to the third position globally. However, we have now slipped to the fifth position. During the UPA government, we were in fourth place. They cannot even achieve that. Tomorrow, I am going to Indore, where we are organizing a major meeting at Dr Ambedkar's birthplace. In tomorrow's meeting, I will discuss how Modi and Amit Shah are troubling this country and insulting our leaders. Everyone must work towards protecting the Constitution. With the slogans Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, and Jai Samvidhan, I urge everyone to contribute to this cause," Kharge said.

As India is celebrating its 76th Republic Day today, people across the country are celebrating the day with great enthusiasm, immersing themselves in the spirit of patriotism. The atmosphere is vibrant, as the entire country comes together to honour its democratic values and the significance of the Constitution.

India is witnessing a grand showcase of the country’s unique blend of rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development and military prowess at Kartavya Path in the national capital.

President Droupadi Murmu is leading the country’s celebrations. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Around 10,000 Special Guests are invited to witness the parade, in line with the government’s objective to increase ‘Jan Bhagidari’ in events of national importance. These Special Guests from different walks of life are the architects of ‘Swarnim Bharat’. They include the best performers in various fields and those who have made the best use of the schemes of the government.

For the first time, a tri-services tableau showcases the spirit of jointness and integration between the armed forces, having the theme of ‘Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat.’ The tableau depicts a Joint Operations Room facilitating networking and communication among the three Services.

The parade began at 10:30 AM. The ceremony commenced with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he paid solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.