Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a trust for Ram temple construction, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has approved a proposal to allot five acres of land to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for construction of a mosque as directed by the Supreme Court.

The proposal was approved by the state Cabinet here on Wednesday morning.

The proposed land for the mosque is in Raunahi, about 20 kilometres from Ayodhya on the Lucknow-Ayodhya route.

The government spokesman said that the proposal was in compliance with the Supreme Court verdict on November 9 that said that five acres of land is to be given to the Muslim side for mosque construction.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya, when asked about his reaction, raised his hands and shouted “Jai Shri Ram, ho gaya kaam”.

He said that the process for temple construction had begun with the Prime Minister announcing the trust in Delhi and Adityanath allocating land for the mosque.

The Sunni Waqf Board spokesman meanwhile said that the decision on this issue would be taken at the Board meeting.

Meanwhile, security of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the chief trustee of the Ram Janambhoomi Nyas was beefed up on Wednesday.