Property of two Pak-based terrorists attached by police in Doda

Acting tough against Pakistan-based terrorists trying to revive terrorism in the Doda district of Jammu, the police on Monday attached the property of two militants.

The Doda district police said a process has been initiated to attach properties of 14 other terrorists operating from Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). These terrorists have been declared “proclaimed offenders” and were absconding.

Nearly 13 kanals of land situated at Mugal Maidan in Kishtwar belonging to proclaimed offender Lal Din and 4 kanal situated at village Phagsoo Thathri belonging to hardcore terrorist Abdul Rashid has been attached.

The most-wanted hardcore terrorists whose proclamation was ordered by the court on the proceedings initiated by the Doda Police are two brothers; Mohammad Amin and Mohammad Ashraf of Gandoh in the Doda district, who escaped to Pakistan after attacking civilians and security forces in early 1990s.

Apart from this, 12 other absconding terrorists have been declared proclaimed offenders.