‘Promotion of violence not accepted’: Canada on float depicting Indira Gandhi’s assassination

Amid controversy over a float depicting the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in Brampton, Canadian High Commissioner to India, Cameron MacKay on Tuesday said that promotion of violence is never acceptable in the country.

“The Government of Canada is aware of further imagery displayed in Brampton on Sunday. Canada’s position is clear: The promotion of violence is never acceptable in Canada,” MacKay said in a post ‘X’.

Taking note of the incident, Canadian Minister Dominic LeBlanc echoed the country’s high commissioner to India views, saying that promotion of violence is never acceptable in Canada.

“This week, there were reports of imagery depicting the assassination of (former) Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Vancouver. The promotion of violence is never acceptable in Canada,” he said.

Indian origin MP from Oakville, Anita Anand termed the violent imagery “disturbing and unacceptable”.

“The use of violent imagery in relation to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is disturbing and unacceptable as it promotes and perpetuates hate and violence,” Ms Anand said.

The float was part of a parade to mark the 40th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, an anti-terrorist operation sanctioned by Indira Gandhi to neutralise Khalistani terrorists hiding in the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Following the operation, Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.

The latest incident has come in the backdrop of diplomatic tension between India and Canada over Ottawa’s inaction against Khalistani extremists promoting violence against Indian nationals.

India has accused Canada of being a safe haven for Khalistani extremists, who openly call for violence against India.