Promises fulfilled, yet no cash crunch in Punjab: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said despite fulfilling party’s poll promises, there is no cash crunch in Punjab as the money that earlier used to go into the pockets of the corrupt and the mafia is being utilised for public welfare judiciously.

Addressing a gathering at a roadshow during the campaign of the high-stake bypoll to the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat scheduled for May 10, Kejriwal said when AAP announced free 300 units of electricity, the Opposition parties had said it’s not possible as Punjab doesn’t have the money. But our government has proved that everything is possible if the intention is clear and the chief minister is honest.

He said, “We made electricity free, yet the revenue of the government is increasing because there is no dearth of money in Punjab. Earlier, the money from the government treasury used to go into the pockets of the corrupt and the mafia. Now, the same money is being used to give facilities to the common people of the state.”

He further said, “Many people came and told us that only three months have passed since the formation of the government. Don’t make the electricity free in a hurry. Fulfill these guarantees in the fifth year of your government. But we have come to work for the people, not to do politics. So, we completed our guarantee just after three months and people are getting 600 units of free electricity per bill.”

The Delhi CM said the AAP government is the first government in Punjab which has taken so many big decisions and done so much work in just one year.

He said now the youth of Punjab are getting jobs and temporary employees are being regularised. “Electricity bills of common people are zero. Farmers are being compensated for their crop losses on time. The compensation amount for the loss of crops has also increased and the families of the martyrs are now getting one crore ex gratia. All this has been made possible by an honest government in Punjab,” the AAP leader said.

Making an appeal to the people of Jalandhar to ensure the victory of AAP candidate Sushil Rinku, Kejriwal said, “We have come to you asking for one year. You gave 60 years to Congress. Now, give us 11 months and if you don’t like our work then don’t vote for us in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”