Projects worth crores showcase UP’s potential and possibilities: CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asserted that projects and development plans worth crores showcase ‘potential’ and ‘possibilities’. “New projects not only give hope to people but also pave the way towards generating ample opportunities,” he said.

While dedicating the Khorabar Township and Medicity with world-class facilities, 172 development projects worth Rs 3838 crores in Gorakhpur on Tuesday, the CM said, “the city is emerging as a ‘New Gorakhpur’ with numerous development initiatives taking shape. Projects like wide roads, AIIMS, fertilizer factory, fourlane, sixlane, ring roads around the city will bring success in taking the development further.”

The CM said that there is much more for Gorakhpur to witness. Investment proposals worth thousands of crores have come for Gorakhpur in the Global Investors Summit. New hotels are coming up here, big hospitals are being built, new industries are coming up, new townships are coming up.

“When the youth here gets employed here itself, the money of Gorakhpur will be utilised in Gorakhpur itself,” he stated.

Furthermore, the CM said that the railway station in Gorakhpur is also going to be developed like an airport. The waiting area and canteen at the railway station will also be as good as the airport.

The Chief Minister said that today Gorakhpur region has become a big center for imparting modern education to the youth. There are four universities here. In the coming days, an agricultural university will also come up in Kushinagar district on the border of Gorakhpur.

The Chief Minister said that only development without deceit is real development. While taking the development process forward at a fast pace, it is also necessary that people do not get misled by anyone.

Instead of falling in the trap of any mediator for land for housing, contact GDA. It will be ensured that everyone gets housing as per their requirement and no one is cheated.

Referring to the construction of Tarkulani regulator in the direction of freeing the Khorabar area from water logging, the CM said that due to this the problem of water logging in many villages has been removed.

Dredging of the drain will also be done soon from Ramgarhtal to Tarkulani regulator. This will lead to a permanent solution and there will not be water logging in even a single village of Khorabar area. The Chief Minister also mentioned the Godhoiya Nala project to solve the problem of drainage in the city.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also planted saplings after performing Bhoomi Pujan in the inaugural ceremony of GDA’s Khorabar Township and Medicity. Prior to this, CM also inspected the stalls set up by the GDA, stalls of banks providing housing finance facilities.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed motorized tricycles to 71 Divyangjans at the program venue before launching the schemes and laying the foundation stone of the development works. Everyone was given a motorized tricycle along with a helmet.