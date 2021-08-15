Project with World Bank to improve health services: Mizoram CM

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Sunday said that his government has signed a 40 million US dollar ‘Mizoram Health Systems Strengthening Project’ with the World Bank in June to improve management capacity and quality of health services in the mountainous state.

Hoisting the National Tricolour at the Independence Day’s main function at the Assam Rifles ground, the Chief Minister in his speech said the third wave of Covid-19 was feared and the government is doing its best to be prepared for the worst.

He said that the medical experts have forewarned that the third wave may affect children more severely and therefore, special care units of HDU/SICU and NICU have been installed at Zoram Medical College and in the hospitals in the districts.

Zoramthanga said: “I once again salute all the medical and healthcare personnel working round-the-clock to save lives.”

He congratulated all the volunteers of the various task forces, NGOs, the Churches as well as the people of Mizoram for their support and conformity to the required standard operating procedure executed from time to time by the government for the safeguard and welfare of all.

Referring to the recent border troubles with neighbouring Assam, the Chief Minister assured the people of the state that no stone would be left unturned in order to promote, preserve and maintain peace and harmony amongst the people living in Assam and Mizoram, particularly in the border areas.

During the last year, Rs 197.33 crore worth of illicit drugs and narcotics have been seized, he added.

The Chief Minister said that in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, since March 22, a total of 371 pigs were killed due to the African Swine Fever (ASF).

He said that in order to prevent further spread of the disease, 8,579 infected pigs have so far been culled both at commercial and backyard farms in accordance with the National Action Plan. There are still 45,288 susceptible pigs in the infected areas.

“It is of paramount importance for the piggery sub-sector to recover from the current outbreak and the farmers rehabilitated. It is proposed that ‘State of Calamity’ may be declared on the current outbreak of ASF, so that the farmers can be rehabilitated under the provision of Disaster Management Act, 2005,” the Chief Minister said.

Zoramthanga said that it is a matter of pride for Mizoram that the state’s star hockey player Lalremsiami as a member of the women’s team participated in the recent Tokyo Olympic Games, representing India.

“The state government has announced an award of Rs 25 lakh, along with offering a government job and a house site in her (Lalremsiami) native village under Kolasib district,” the Chief Minister said.