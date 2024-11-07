Prof Rajsharan, Dr Virender elected ABVP national president, general secretary

In the recently concluded elections to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Prof Rajsharan Shahi was re-elected national president, and Dr Virendra Singh Solanki was elected national general secretary.

Announcing the results, Prof Prashant Sathe, election officer, said the office bearers would assume their responsibility during the 70th ABVP National Conference scheduled to be held on 22, 23, and 24 November in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Prof Rajsharan Shahi hails from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, and holds a PhD in Education. Presently, he is serving as a professor and the head of the Department of Education as well as the dean of the School of Education at the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow. Shahi has authored and edited six books and more than 112 of his research papers and articles have been published in various national and international research journals and seminars.

Dr Virendra Singh Singh Solanki hails from Udaynagar in Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh. He completed his MBBS from Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS), Indore, and is currently serving as an Allopathic Medical Officer at the Government Autonomous Ashtanga Ayurved College and Hospital, Indore in a part-time capacity.