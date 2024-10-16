Prof Priti Saxena appointed vice-chancellor of HPNLU, Shimla

Prof. Priti Saxena has been appointed the new vice-chancellor of Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla in Himachal Pradesh.

Prof. Saxena, who took over the charge on Wednesday, succeeds Prof. (Dr.) Nishtha Jaswal, the previous vice-chancellor of the university.

An official spokesperson of the University said that she holds an impressive academic background. She completed her law degree from Rohilkhand University, Bareilly, and a Ph.D. in Law from Kumaun University, Nainital.

Her extensive experience in legal education includes notable positions at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow, where she has been a Professor in the Department of Human Rights and the Director of the Center of Post Graduate Legal Studies since 2013, said the spokesperson.

Her previous roles also include Dean, School for Legal Studies, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow (2012 – 2015), and Head, the Department of Human Rights, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (2006 – 2019).

Throughout her academic career, Prof. Saxena has demonstrated a commitment to student success and research excellence, supervising the LL.M. dissertations of over 140 students.

Her dedication to legal scholarship and advocacy for human rights has positioned her as a respected figure in the field, said the spokesperson.

“As Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Saxena brings innovative ideas and strategic leadership to HPNLU, further enhancing the university’s reputation for academic rigor and social responsibility. Her vision for the institution aims to strengthen its role in legal education and community engagement, ensuring that it continues to produce competent and socially aware legal professionals,” he said.