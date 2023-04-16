Process to extract lithium in Reasi begins

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has initiated the process of appointing a transaction advisor and auction platform to carry forward the extraction of potentially rich reserves of lithium to the tune of 5.9 million tonnes in Reasi district of Jammu. This is the second highest lithium reserve in the world.

Secretary, Mining, Amit Sharma, on Saturday visited lithium reserves site located in Salal-Haimna area of Reasi district and held a review regarding progress made in this regard by the district administration.

He was accompanied by Director, Geology and Mining OP Bhagat, Joint Director, Jammu HL Langeh, District Mineral Officer, Reasi, Shafiq Ahmed, Tehsildar, Sarpanches, and prominent citizens of the area.

During the site visit, the officers informed that demarcation work on the lithium reserve site has been completed a few days back, which is spread in an area of around three square kilometres.

Accordingly, the Revenue Department has also completed the task of creating the lists of habitations, plantations and other assets falling within these demarcated limits, he added.

The public of the area requested the Secretary to ensure that fair compensation is paid to the persons whose assets are coming within the zone of lithium reserves.

The Secretary assured that all care and due diligence shall be shown by the concerned authorities including DC Reasi and her team for ensuring it.

Sharma further mentioned that the UT administration led by Lieutenant Governor and Chief Secretary are looking forward towards taking next steps for Lithium extraction at the earliest.

Later, the Secretary convened a meeting with DC Reasi, Babila Rukwal and Director Geology and Mining besides district officers of different departments to review progress made regarding assets identification so that this process goes-on parallel while the government is finalising RR plans towards extraction of this strategic mineral Lithium.

The Secretary assured that the government shall take all possible steps and measures to make this lithium discovery a reality soon and meet the decided timelines for extraction of the same, with total support from the Union Government.