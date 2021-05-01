The Delhi government is in the process of placing orders for 50 lakh vaccine doses as the country moves towards the final leg of vaccination against Covid-19 to immunize people aged between 18 and 44 years, officials informed.

The government officials intimated that orders for 50 lakh vaccine doses are being placed and the first consignment to be received soon

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government has planned to vaccinate all above 18 years of age in the next three months.

“Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his government will set up vaccination centres on a large scale to vaccinate all eligible people above 18 years of age in the next three months.

Taking to Twitter, CM Shri Kejriwal stated, “Had a meeting with the officials on vaccination drive in Delhi. Prepared a plan to vaccinate all above 18 years in the next 3 months. We will set up vaccination centres on a large scale. All eligible people must come forward to get vaccinated.”

The officials said that an order for 3 lakh vaccine doses have been placed already, and further for the rest of the doses will be placed as soon as possible.

The officials intimated that the work for the order and procurement of the vaccine is in progress. The first lot of the vaccine doses will be received soon. Orders for 50 lakh vaccine doses are being placed.