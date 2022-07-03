Proceedings begin in Maharashtra State Assembly

The proceedings in the Maharashtra state assembly have begun to elect Speaker today after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other MLAs arrived in the state Assembly in Mumbai.

Deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal is presiding the same. Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav has objected to the voting.

However, the doors of the Vidhan Sabha have been closed till the completion of the head count.

Before attending the special session of the Maharashtra Legislature, he greeted the full-sized statue of the Hindu Heart Emperor Balasaheb Thackeray at Colaba by offering a wreath.

The MLA Jayant Patil said, “Despite our repeated requests, the Governor didn’t approve the assembly speaker election. I thank the Governor for completing the process now.”

As the Shinde camp MLAs, returned to Mumbai from Goa on Saturday night, the stage is all set for political developments in Maharashtra to take place on the weekend.

In the two-day special session of the Assembly beginning Sunday, the Shinde-Fadnavis government will have to prove its majority on the floor of the House on Monday in a Vote of Confidence

While the MVA has fielded Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi as a candidate for the Speaker election while BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar has been chosen as a candidate for the post of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker.

The post of the Speaker went vacant in the Assembly after Congress’ Nana Patole resigned from the office in February 2021, to take guard as the party’s state unit chief. In the absence of a Speaker, Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal was playing the part of an acting Speaker in the House.