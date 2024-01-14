Probe against Kerala CM’s daughter’s firm politically motivated: CPI-M

CPI-M Kerala secretary MV Govindan on Sunday termed the investigation initiated by the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs against Exalogic Solutions, a company owned by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena T, as politically motivated.

Speaking to media persons here, MV Govindan termed the Centre’s probe against Veena T’s company as politically motivated.

“The BJP government at the Centre has been using central probe agencies for political gains. Exalogic Solutions is facing a probe as the Chief Minister’s daughter owns it. It is a clear case of political vengeance,” Govindan said.

Advertisement

Stating that the probe against Exalogic Solutions won’t affect the party, Govindan said the CPI-M is not scared of the probe.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has ordered a probe against Exalogic Solutions, owned by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena T, for allegedly receiving payment from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) without providing any service.

A three-member panel, comprising Karnataka deputy registrar of Companies Varun BS, Chennai deputy director KM Sanker Narayan, and Pondicherry registrar of companies A Gokulnath, will conduct the probe. The inquiry panel has been asked to submit the report within four months.