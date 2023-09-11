Priyanka to visit Himachal to take stock of rain fury aftermath

All India Congress Committee General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh from Tuesday to meet the disaster-affected families and take stock of the damage caused by the rain fury in July.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will receive Priyanka Gandhi at Chandigarh before proceeding to visit Kullu and Mandi districts by chopper.

They will be joined by Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee President and MP Pratibha Singh and Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh.

Priyanka will go to Manali and also meet the flood-affected families. In the afternoon, she will proceed to Solan and the Shimla district.

So far, the death toll due to the rain fury since the onset of the monsoon on 24 June till date has reached 426, while 427 have been injured. A total of 39 persons have gone missing including six in road accidents, five drowning, eight in landslides, 20 in floods and one due to unknown reasons.

There were 165 landslides and 72 flash flood incidents.

During the period 2,575 houses have been fully damaged and 10,965 have been partially damaged while 318 shops and 5,797 cowsheds have also been damaged.