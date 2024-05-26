Priyanka to address public meetings, rallies in Himachal from May 27

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who arrived in Shimla on Sunday, will be addressing public meetings and rallies in the state from May 27.

According to the schedule, her back-to-back public meetings, rallies and roadshows will continue in the state till May 29 for the elections that are to be held on June 1 for the Lok Sabha and six Assembly constituencies.

On May 27, Priyanka will address public meetings at Chamba, Shahpur, while the next day, two public meetings are scheduled at Gagret, Kuthlehr and a roadshow in Barsar.

A public meeting in Kullu and a roadshow in Mandi is on the cards on May 28, in favour of Congress candidate and Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh.