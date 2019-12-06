Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra targeted BJP MP from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj, for wishing rape-accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar on his birthday.

On Thursday, Sakshi Maharaj posted birthday wishes for Sengar in his Twitter post, the same day when a rape victim was set ablaze in Unnao.

BJP MP was in criticism earlier also when he had visited Kuldeep Sengar in Sitapur jail after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to thank him for his support.

Taking on Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi wrote, “A lawmaker and BJP MP is giving best wishes to rape accused MLA. Only yesterday (Thursday) in Unnao, a rape survivor was set on fire. When lawmakers will stand in support of rape accused, how will anybody fight with the criminals.”

Gandhi is on a two-day visit to Lucknow where she met the strategy group of the party and discussed the law and order situation in the state.

Congress is preparing to launch a mass protest to highlight the plight of women and farmers in Uttar Pradesh. Party is also preparing for a rally proposed on December 14 in Delhi where the party wants maximum participation from UP.