Priyanka joins mother Sonia, brother Rahul in Parliament

With Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, three members of the Nehru-Gandhi family will now be in Parliament.

While Priyanka, who made her electoral debut, joins brother Rahul in the Lok Sabha, their mother Sonia is a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Priyanka contested from Wayanad after Rahul vacated the seat, having won the Rae Bareli seat also in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.

Priyanaka’s victory from Wayanad was a foregone conclusion once she joined the electoral battle since the constituency is considered a Congress stronghold. The only question was whether she would surpass Rahul’s victory margin of 4.30 lakh votes a few months back.

Although she fell slightly short, Priyanka still achieved a remarkable win, securing the seat with a margin of over 4.10 lakh votes.

Sonia, the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, is a member of the Upper House from Rajasthan. The 77-year-old leader did not contest the Lok Sabha elections apparently due to health issues.