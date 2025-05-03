Priyanka Gandhi writes to Shivraj Chouhan emphasizing urgent need to provide connectivity to Wayanad’s tribal settlements

Congress general secretary and Wayanad Lok Sabha member Priyanka Gandhi has written to Union Minister of Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasizing “urgent need to provide connectivity to over 3,200 tribal settlements in Wayanad under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV (PMGSY-IV).”

In her letter highlighting a critical issues faced by tribal communities in Wayanad, Ms Gandhi said: “While the scheme prioritizes connectivity for tribal-majority villages in aspirational districts, its current eligibility criteria—requiring a minimum population of 500 and over 50% Scheduled Tribes—leaves most of Wayanad’s tribal settlements ineligible.”

“Wayanad, is home to over 3,200 tribal settlements or Unnathis. These communities are struggling against multiple factors to preserve their livelihoods, their culture and traditions. Healthcare, drinking water, and basic facilities are still unavailable to them resulting in poor health outcomes, high dropout rates, and alarming level of unemployment,” the Congress MP from Wayanad pointed out in her letter.

The tribal settlements in Wayanad face numerous challenges, including poverty, lack of access to resources, and alienation from mainstream society. These challenges are exacerbated by factors like limited infrastructure, educational disparities, and inadequate healthcare. Additionally, environmental issues, such as human-wildlife conflict and land degradation, pose significant threats to the well-being of tribal communities.

Acknowledging the unique socio-economic challenges faced by these communities, Ms Gandhi underlined that connectivity is not just an infrastructural necessity but a lifeline—critical for improving access to healthcare, education, and employment, while also alleviating the psychological alienation endured by these marginalized communities.

She emphasized that the government must prioritize the welfare of these communities, bridge the gap of exclusion, and extend the promise of equitable development to even the remotest corners of our nation.