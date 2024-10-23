Priyanka Gandhi files nomination for Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll

Priyanka to file nomination for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election Tuesday
Priyanka will file her nomination papers before the District Collector at the Wayanad Collectorate following a mega roadshow in Kalpetta along with prominent Congress leaders.
Earlier, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra officially signed her nomination papers in the presence of local leaders.
Marking her debut in electoral politics, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll in Kerala on Wednesday.
She filed the nomination papers in the presence of her mother and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, her brother and party leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah among other leaders.
Ahead of her nomination, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi held a roadshow from Kalpetta Bus Stand.
Gandhi is up against BJP candidate Navya Haridas and Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) nominee Sathyan Mokeri.
Haridas is a two-time Kozhikode Corporation councillor. She has already started a door-to-door campaign in the Mukkam area under the Wayanad constituency.
The BJP nominee told reporters “We are getting a very positive response from the public. We started the campaign three days back with a roadshow. Not only the BJP workers but the other public is also welcoming.”
In Kozhikode district of Kerala, the BJP candidate said, “Today, she (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) is filing her nomination. And we could see that it is just a ‘josh’ for a day. Soon after filing the nomination, she will be returning. It is just a 7-day schedule for the program. But I can promise that I will be with the people of Wayanad for the upcoming 5 years…”
BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar said Rahul Gandhi fooled them once but the people will not be fooled again.
“Being parachuted into Wayanad is nothing but an attempt to hoodwink the people of Wayanad again. I don’t think the people of Wayanad are ready to be fooled again. Rahul Gandhi fooled them once but this time they will not be fooled. The NDA has put forth a very competent, dynamic, hard-working candidate Navya Haridas. She has a proven track record of serving the public as a counsellor. ”
