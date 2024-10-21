Priyanka to file nomination for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election Tuesday

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, general secretary of the Congress Party, who is making her electoral debut in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, is set to submit her nomination papers on October 23.

Priyanka will file her nomination papers before the District Collector at the Wayanad Collectorate following a mega roadshow in Kalpetta along with prominent Congress leaders. She will be joined by several senior Congress leaders, including the party’s Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi when the Congress candidate files her nomination papers on Wednesday.

AP Anil Kumar, MLA, convener of the UDF Wayanad Parliamentary election committee, said Priyanka, Sonia, Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi would kick off the day’s activities with a roadshow at 11 am before proceeding to officially file her nomination at noon.

Congress workers in Wayanad are enthused by the prospects of having all these leaders for the campaign. According to the local UDF leadership, Priyanka will stay in Wayanad for 10 days after submitting her nomination papers.

Earlier, it was announced that Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi would reach the constituency along with Priyanka. Now, it is informed that Mallikarjun Kharge will also reach Wayanad when Priyanka files her nomination papers for her electoral debut from the Wayanad polls. The new report also says the Chief Ministers of three Congress-ruled states will also participate in the roadshow.

It has been reported that Priyanka Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi will reach Wayanad on Tuesday evening.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul won Wayanad by a margin of 4,31,770 votes. This, however, declined to 3.64 lakh in the 2024 polls.

Meanwhile, the election campaign for Priyanka has already started in the assembly segments. Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan and KPCC chief K Sudhakaran are also active with UDF conventions in the constituency. The Wayanad by-election was necessitated after Rahul resigned from the seat in favour of Rae Bareli after the April general election win in both constituencies.

Priyanka is facing LDF’s CPI candidate Sathyan Mokeri and BJP’s Navya Haridas in the constituency.