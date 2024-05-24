Priyanka, Dimple to hold roadshow in Varanasi today

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh Yadav, will hold a joint roadshow in Varanasi on Saturday in support of Congress candidate and state president Ajay Rai, who is pitted against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Both leaders, Priyanka and Dimple, will first visit Sri Kashi Vishwanath Dham to offer prayers and seek blessings. Following this, they will commence their roadshow from Durga Kund.

The roadshow is expected to start around 4 pm and cover a distance of four kilometres. It will conclude at Sant Ravidas temple in Seer Govardhanpur via Lanka. During the roadshow, Priyanka Gandhi and Dimple Yadav will also garland the statue of Malviya ji at the main gate of BHU.

Initially, the roadshow was planned to start from Sant Ravidas temple and conclude with darshan-puja at the same temple. However, the route has been changed following a meeting of the INDIA bloc held late on Thursday evening.

Congress spokesperson Shailendra Singh said that responsibility for the success of this historic roadshow has been entrusted to the alliance partners.

Polling in Varanasi is set for the last phase on June 1, with campaigning scheduled to end on May 30.