After reports of a serious security breach at Priyanka Gandhi’s residence in Delhi, her husband Robert Vadra said Special Protection Group (SPG) cover should not have been removed.

Taking to Facebook, Vadra in a post linked the security breach to women’s safety in the country.

“It’s not about the security for Priyanka, my daughter and son or me or the Gandhi family… It’s about keeping our citizens especially the women of our country, safe and feeling secure. Security throughout the country is compromised… Girls are being molested/raped, what society are we creating,” he wrote.

Targeting the Centre, Robert Vadra further said that “security of every citizen is the Government’s responsibility”.

“If we are not safe in our own country, our homes, not safe on roads, not safe in the day or at night, where and when are we safe,” he questioned.

In an unprecedented security breach, a car with five passengers including a girl, drove into the house of the Congress General Secretary in central Delhi’s Lodhi Estate last week.

According to media reports, the group walked straight to the garden and requested for a photo to be taken with Priyanka Gandhi.

It is learnt that the family, who claimed to have come all the way from Uttar Pradesh, had not taken an appointment prior to their meeting with the Congress chief’s daughter.

It is alleged that this was one of the worst security breaches as the guards not only let the car drive in but also did not check the identity of the passengers.

The security breach comes weeks after the Special Protection Group (SPG) protection given to the Gandhi family, including Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul and Priyanka was withdrawn by the Centre on November 8.

The Congress leaders are placed under ‘Z plus’ security provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Following the move, Congress workers had protested outside the residence of Amit Shah, raised slogans against the Union Home Minister and the BJP government on Friday evening.

The Congress party slammed the government for removing SPG cover of the Gandhi family, terming it as a “sinister” and “vindictive” move.