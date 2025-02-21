Prisoners bath in Sangam water inside jail in Lucknow

Prisoners of Lucknow District Prison took a bath in the holy confluence water of Mahakumbh on Friday.

The jail administration made special arrangements for interested prisoners. In the program, Uttar Pradesh Prison Minister Dara Singh Chauhan said,” 55 crore people have taken bath in Sangam. Prisoners cannot be denied virtuous bath. Therefore, for the prisoners, the water of the confluence is also given for bathing.”

Advertisement

The Prison Minister earlier inaugurated a special bathing program in the morning at the District Prison in Gosaiganj in the Lucknow.

Advertisement

Minister Dara Singh said,” UP Principal Secretary had arranged fruits to all the prisoners in Navratri. It was appreciated by Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath. Taking inspiration from this, water has been brought from the Sangam confluence to give the prisoners an opportunity to bath in Mahakumbh.

During the program, large utensils and water brought from Triveni Sangam were mixed in the prison premises. After this, the prisoners took a bath with that water. On this occasion, the prisoners said,” We were hearing about the Mahakumbh inside the jail and heard that there was a grand Mahakumbh. We were sad that we would not be able to bath in the Sangam, but this time the confluence of the Sangam reached the jail itself. We are very happy.”

Director General Prison PV Ramashastri said that 200 prisoners took a bath with Sangam water in the program. Along with this, special worship was also done.

He informed that arrangements have been made for bathing and worship in the jails with the holy water of Triveni Sangam for all the jails of the state. The aim of the government is that the prisoners should not be deprived of attaining virtue and their religious feelings/beliefs should be fully respected.

———-